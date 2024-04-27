Fair Oaks Roost
Salads & Starters
Starters
- Triple Clucker$11.95
House-made guacamole, fire-roasted salsa, and a extra cheesy queso blanco with sea-salted blue tortilla chips
- The Parkway Overload$12.99
Your choice of twister fries or chips, loaded down with ground beef, queso, avocado, tomatoes, sour cream, green onions, and fresh cilantro
- The Roost & Waffles$18.90
Crispy hand-breaded chicken bites tossed in a spicy maple syrup piled high on belgium waffles with powered sugar and fresh fruit
- The Adult Lunchable$12.00
6 Chef picked artisanal cheeses, assorted cured meats, olives, Seasonal Fruit, Roasted nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh local honey, fig jam
The Parkway Overload
Your choice of twister fries or chips, loaded down with ground beef, queso, avocado, tomatoes, sour cream, green onions, and fresh cilantro
Salads
- Cobb Salad$3.00
- Caesar Salad$3.00
- Caprese Salad Skewers$12.00
4 Skewers of Mini Mozzarella balls, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil with a balsamic reduction drizzle
- Strawberry Spinach Salad$12.00
Fresh spinach, sliced strawberries, blueberries, feta cheese, toasted walnuts tossed, candied bacon, with a poppyseed vinaigrette
Wings
Bone-in Wings
Boneless Wings
Naked Tenders
Beverages
N/A Beverages
Liquor
- Absolut$8.00
- Absolut Pear$8.00
- Absolut Vanilla$8.00
- Belvedere$10.00
- Chopin$8.00
- Cinco$7.00
- Deep Eddy Grapefruit$7.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$7.00
- Dripping Springs$8.00
- Enchanted Rock$7.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Ketel 1$9.00
- Ryeka (well)$6.00
- Stoli Cucumber$8.00
- Tito's$7.00
- DBL Absolut$12.00
- DBL Absolut Pear$12.00
- DBL Absolut Vanilla