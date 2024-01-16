Fair Oaks Roost
Featured
- Woodford Barrel Aged Old Fashioned
Woodford Reserve barrel aged in house, angostura bitters, orange peel and a black cherry. Super smooth with just the right sweetness.$15.00
- Pabst Blue Ribbon 16 oz & Bloody Mary 16 oz
16 oz Pabst Blue Ribbon with a 16oz Bloody Mary$10.00
- Veteran Special$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Old Forster Barrel Aged Old Fashion
Old Forster barrel aged in house, angostura bitters, orange peel and a black cherry. Super smooth with just the right sweetness.$10.00
- Tyson Frozen Coke$5.00
- Jake Frozen Tea$5.00
Drink Specials
Beer
Cocktails
- Afternoon Special
Refreshing cocktail with gin, mint leaves, lemons, strawberry, and soda.$9.00
- Dirty Monkey PB&J
Dirty Monkey Whiskey with Blueberry Red Bull. If you like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches you will love this drink.$8.00
- Gin & Tonic$5.00
- Moscow Mule
Also available with Tropical Ginger Beer & Hibiscus Ginger Beer$7.00
- Frozen Pina Colada
Made with Texas Sotol and blended with tropical flavors$13.00
- Frozen Jack & Coke$13.00
Draft Cocktails
- Cucumber Martini
Vodka, fresh cucumber & mint, lime and simple syrup. Rimmed with tajin chili lime.$13.00
- Cucumber Spritz
Vodka, fresh cucumber & mint, lime, simple syrup, and sprite. Rimmed with tajin chili lime.$13.00
- Lemon Berry Spritz
Vodka, Limoncello and mixed berries.$13.00
- Twisted Dailey
Tequila, triple sec, agave, lime, orange juice, and sour. Served in a schooner with salt, lime & lemon.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Liquor
Shot Special
- Dirty Monkey Raspberry PB&J
Dirty Monkey Whiskey with Chambord Liqueur If you like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches you will love this shot$5.00
- Don Q Blue Hawaiian shot
Don Q Coconut Rum, Pineapple Juice and Blue Curacao$5.00
- Green Tea
The perfect balance of lemon and lime, with Irish whiskey and peach schnapps.$5.00
- Jello Shot$2.00
- Howler Dog
Howler Head 80 Proof Banana Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Frangelico, Cream and a Splash of Coke$8.00
Wine
Starters / Salads / Soups
Starters
- All Time Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, caramelized onions, Bell peppers, beef or chicken & served with a side of Guacamole, Sour Cream & Pico.$14.00
- Cheese Sticks (8)
Crispy fried mozzarella cheese served with a house made marinara sauce.$8.00
- Cowboy Queso
House made Queso Blanco with a scoop of Fresh guacamole & ground beef with a side of warm tortilla chips$12.00
- Deviled Eggs
Ask your server the flavor Dejour.$9.00
- Jalapeno Popper (6)
Crispy fried jalapeno peppers filled with rich creamy cheese filling, served with honey chipotle ranch sauce.$8.00
- Loaded Potato Wedges
Crisp potato wedges loaded with bacon, cheese and drizzled with rich sour cream.$7.00
- Onion Rings
Crispy fried onions served with a house made horseradish sauce.$8.00
- Parkway Overload
Deep fried twister fries smothered with queso, sour cream, guacamole & fresh pico de gallo$13.00
- Pickle Wedges$6.00
- Soft Baked Pretzels
Sea salted Fresh Baked pretzel bites with a side of queso and stone ground mustard$6.00
Salads
- Cobb Salad (Large)
Chopped romaine lettuce, cucumbers, avocado, bacon, onion, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, blue cheese and your choice of ranch, blue cheese, poppy seed, or vinaigrette.$15.00
- Caesar Salad (Large)
Crisp romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar salad.$14.00
- House Salad (Large)$12.00
- Greek Salad (Large)$14.00
Soups
Handhelds
Wraps
- Monterey Chicken Wrap
Diced Chicken, Cherry Tomato's, Candied Bacon, Avocado, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Chipolte Ranch. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips, Tots or Twister Fries.$12.00
- Chicken Caeser Salad Wrap
Crisp romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar salad dressing wrapped in a Flower Tortilla. Served with Chips, Tots or Twister Fries.$12.00
- Greek Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken / Chopped Romaine / Tomato /Cucumber / Red Onion / Feta / Kalamata Olives / Greek Dressing$14.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or Fried Buffalo Chicken / Monterey Jack Cheese / Chopped Romaine / Tomato / Onion / Warm Flour Tortilla$14.00
Sammies
- BLT
Crispy, crunchy and salty bacon, fresh, slightly acidic tomatoes, chilled lettuce, on Texas toast, Served with Tots, Twister Frys or Chips.$12.00
- Chicken Pesto BLT
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast / Sharp Cheddar / Smoked Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Basil Pesto / Texas Toast$14.00
- Junior Turkey Club
Roasted Turkey Breast / Sharp Cheddar / Smoked Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayo/ Texas Toast served with twister fries$13.00
- Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Pepper Jack, Sharp Cheddar, & American Cheese /Tomato / Hot Roast Beef / Basil Pesto / Grilled Ciabatta$12.00
Burgers
- Smash Burger
2 smashed certified Angus ground chuck patties stacked on a toasted potato bun with American cheese and grilled onions served with crispy fries or tots.$14.00
- Hamburger
Nolan Ryan Angus Beef burger is a 1/2-pound burger. Grilled and served on a brioche bun. Includes Tots, Twister Frys or Chips.$12.00
- Sliders (3)$9.00
Pizza
Pizzas
- BBQ Chicken
Garlic buttered crust, BBQ sauce base, & mozzarella cheese, topped with grilled chicken and red onions.$14.00
- BYO Pizza
Wood Fired Baked Pizza dough, San Marzano Style Sauce & Shredded Mozzarella Cheese. Add a la carte toppings with selected meat and veggie options.$12.00
- Cheese Pizza
Wood Fired Baked Pizza dough, San Marzano Style Sauce & Shredded Mozzarella Cheese$12.00
- Slice of Pizza/Chips/Soda
Slice with your choice of toppings, Chips and a Drink.$5.99
Wings
Bone-in Wings
Boneless Wings
Dessert
- Mississippi Mud Cake
Chocolate brownie cake covered with chocolate mousse, topped with brownie chunks finished off with chocolate ganache and nuts.$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Eruption Cake
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate cream, nuts, chocolate chips and turtle cheesecake cubes. Finished with chocolate curls, sliced almonds and golden caramel in the center.$8.00
- Lemonberry Mascarpone Cake$8.00