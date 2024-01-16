Fair Oaks Roost
Featured
Coors/Howler Head Combo
UFC's Dana White's Straight Bourbon Whiskey with Natural Banana Flavor, Served with a Yellow Belly.$7.00
Old Forster Barrel Aged Old Fashion
Old Forster barrel aged in house, angostura bitters, orange peel and a black cherry. Super smooth with just the right sweetness.$10.00
Pabst Blue Ribbon 16 oz & Bloody Mary 16 oz
16 oz Pabst Blue Ribbon with a 16oz Bloody Mary$10.00
Woodford Barrel Aged Old Fashioned
Woodford Reserve barrel aged in house, angostura bitters, orange peel and a black cherry. Super smooth with just the right sweetness.$15.00
Woodford Reserve DO Walnut Old Fashioned$15.00
Food Specials
Starters / Salads / Soups
Starters
All Time Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, caramelized onions, Bell peppers, beef or chicken & served with a side of Guacamole, Sour Cream & Pico.$14.99
Cheese Sticks (8)
Crispy fried mozzarella cheese served with a house made marinara sauce.$8.99
Cowboy Queso
House made Queso Blanco with a scoop of Fresh guacamole & ground beef with a side of warm tortilla chips$14.99
Deviled Eggs
Ask your server the flavor Dejour.$9.99
Fried Mushrooms$7.99
Fries$5.99
Jalapeno Popper (8)
Crispy fried jalapeno peppers filled with rich creamy cheese filling, served with honey chipotle ranch sauce.$8.99
Loaded Potato Wedges
Crisp potato wedges loaded with bacon, cheese and drizzled with rich sour cream.$8.99
Onion Rings
Crispy fried onions served with a house made horseradish sauce.$8.99
Parkway Overload
Deep fried twister fries smothered with queso, sour cream, guacamole & fresh pico de gallo$13.99
Pickle Fries$8.99
Reuben Eggrolls$8.99
Soft Baked Pretzels
Sea salted Fresh Baked pretzel bites with a side of queso and stone ground mustard$8.99
Street Corn Nachos
Tortilla Chips, Roasted Sweet Corn, Chipotle Crema, Scallions, Queso Fresco, Jalapeños, Cilantro, & Lime$11.99
Tots
Classic, golden, and perfectly crispy—our tater tots are fried to perfection and served hot. Simple, satisfying, and always a crowd favorite.$7.99
Twisters
Seasoned spiral-cut fries, fried to a golden crisp. Lightly salted and packed with flavor—perfectly snackable on their own or alongside your favorite entrée.$7.99
Salads
Caesar Salad (Large)
Crisp romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar salad.$14.99
Cobb Salad (Large)
Chopped romaine lettuce, cucumbers, avocado, bacon, onion, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, blue cheese and your choice of ranch, blue cheese, poppy seed, or vinaigrette.$15.99
Greek Salad (Large)$14.99
House Salad (Large)$12.99
Santa Fe Salad (Large)$15.99
Wedge Salad (Large)$14.99
Soups
Handhelds
Wraps
"Roost" Beef Special Wrap$13.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or Fried Buffalo Chicken / Monterey Jack Cheese / Chopped Romaine / Tomato / Onion / Warm Flour Tortilla. Served with fries$12.99
Chicken Caeser Salad Wrap
Crisp romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar salad dressing wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Fries.$12.99
Greek Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken / Chopped Romaine / Tomato /Cucumber / Red Onion / Feta / Kalamata Olives / Greek Dressing. Served with fries$14.99
Monterey Chicken Wrap
Diced Chicken, Cherry Tomato's, Candied Bacon, Avocado, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Chipolte Ranch. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Fries.$14.99
Southwest Chicken Wrap$14.99
Turkey Rancher Wrap$13.99
Sammies
BLT
Crispy, crunchy and salty bacon, fresh, slightly acidic tomatoes, chilled lettuce, on Texas toast, Served with Fries$14.99
Chicken Pesto BLT
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast / Sharp Cheddar / Smoked Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Basil Pesto / Texas Toast. Served with fries$15.99
Fish & Chips$17.99
Fish Sandwich$16.99
Good Ol' Boy$13.99
Junior Turkey Club
Roasted Turkey Breast / Sharp Cheddar / Smoked Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayo/ Texas Toast served with twister fries$13.99
Marinated "Roost" Beef$14.99
Pulled Pork$15.99
Roost Reuben
We loaded this Reuben up with all the essentials: toasted rye bread, corned beef, melty Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and homemade Russian dressing. Served with Chips$14.99
Burgers
Beer Cheese Bacon Burger$16.99
Hamburger
Nolan Ryan Angus Beef burger is a 1/2-pound burger. Grilled and served on a brioche bun. Includes Fries.$17.99
Sliders (3)
Three juicy mini burgers, each stacked with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, and served on toasted sour dough buns. Big flavor in a small package—perfect for sharing or keeping all to yourself.$9.99
Smash Burger
2 smashed certified Angus ground chuck patties stacked on a toasted potato bun with American cheese and grilled onions served with crispy fries.$15.99
Patty Inferno Melt$16.99
Mushroom Swiss$16.99
Pizza
Pizzas
BBQ Chicken
Garlic buttered crust, BBQ sauce base, & mozzarella cheese, topped with grilled chicken and red onions.$14.99OUT OF STOCK
BYO Pizza
Wood Fired Baked Pizza dough, San Marzano Style Sauce & Shredded Mozzarella Cheese. Add a la carte toppings with selected meat and veggie options.$12.99
Cheese Pizza
Wood Fired Baked Pizza dough, San Marzano Style Sauce & Shredded Mozzarella Cheese$12.99
Wings
Bone-in Wings
Bone-in Wings
8 crispy bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce accompanied with carrot and celery sticks and ranch or blue cheese. Served with fries.$14.99
All Flats Bone-in Wings
8 crispy bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce accompanied with carrot and celery sticks and ranch or blue cheese. Served with fries.$17.99
All Drums Bone-in Wings
8 crispy bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce accompanied with carrot and celery sticks and ranch or blue cheese. Served with fries.$17.99