Fair Oaks Roost
Salads & Starters
Starters
- Cowboy Queso
House made Queso Blanco with a scoop of Fresh guacamole & ground beef with a side of warm tortilla chips$14.00
- Soft Baked Pretzels
Sea salted Fresh Baked pretzel bites with a side of queso and stone ground mustard$9.00
- All Time Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, caramelized onions, Bell peppers, Beef or Chicken & served with a side of Guacamole, Sour Cream & Pico.$14.00
- Parkway Overload Twisters
Oven Baked twister fries smothered with queso, sour cream, guacamole & fresh pico de gallo$13.00
- Deviled Eggs
Weekly rotating deviled eggs. Please call for current special$9.00
Sides
- Bag of Chips$1.00
- Cheese Fries$8.50
- Chili & Cheese Fries$7.50
- Just Chili Fries$6.00
- Queso Fries$7.50
- Sd 2oz Dressing$0.50
- Side 2oz Ranch$0.50
- Side 4oz Ranch$1.00
- Side Caesar$6.00
- Side Guac & Chips$7.00
- Side House Salad$6.00
- Side Japs$2.00
- Side Queso & Chips$7.00
- Side Salsa & Chips$6.00
- Tots$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Twister Fries$6.00
Merch
Shirts
Hats
Mugs
Koozies
Shot Glasses
Handle Mugs
Food Specials
Specials
Drink Specials
Shot Special
Fair Oaks Roost Location and Hours
(210) 233-8443
Open now • Closes at 12AM