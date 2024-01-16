Fair Oaks Roost
Featured
Coors/Howler Head Combo
UFC's Dana White's Straight Bourbon Whiskey with Natural Banana Flavor, Served with a Yellow Belly.$7.00
Old Forster Barrel Aged Old Fashion
Old Forster barrel aged in house, angostura bitters, orange peel and a black cherry. Super smooth with just the right sweetness.$10.00
Pabst Blue Ribbon 16 oz & Bloody Mary 16 oz
16 oz Pabst Blue Ribbon with a 16oz Bloody Mary$10.00
Woodford Barrel Aged Old Fashioned
Woodford Reserve barrel aged in house, angostura bitters, orange peel and a black cherry. Super smooth with just the right sweetness.$15.00
Food Specials
Starters / Salads / Soups
Starters
All Time Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, caramelized onions, Bell peppers, beef or chicken & served with a side of Guacamole, Sour Cream & Pico.$14.99
Cheese Sticks (8)
Crispy fried mozzarella cheese served with a house made marinara sauce.$8.99
Cowboy Queso
House made Queso Blanco with a scoop of Fresh guacamole & ground beef with a side of warm tortilla chips$12.99
Deviled Eggs
Ask your server the flavor Dejour.$9.99
Fries$5.99
Jalapeno Popper (6)
Crispy fried jalapeno peppers filled with rich creamy cheese filling, served with honey chipotle ranch sauce.$8.99
Joey Fries$9.99OUT OF STOCK
Loaded Potato Wedges
Crisp potato wedges loaded with bacon, cheese and drizzled with rich sour cream.$8.99
Onion Rings
Crispy fried onions served with a house made horseradish sauce.$8.99
Parkway Overload
Deep fried twister fries smothered with queso, sour cream, guacamole & fresh pico de gallo$13.99
Pickle Fries$8.99
Soft Baked Pretzels
Sea salted Fresh Baked pretzel bites with a side of queso and stone ground mustard$6.99
Tots
Classic, golden, and perfectly crispy—our tater tots are fried to perfection and served hot. Simple, satisfying, and always a crowd favorite.$7.99
Twisters
Seasoned spiral-cut fries, fried to a golden crisp. Lightly salted and packed with flavor—perfectly snackable on their own or alongside your favorite entrée.$7.99
Salads
Cobb Salad (Large)
Chopped romaine lettuce, cucumbers, avocado, bacon, onion, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, blue cheese and your choice of ranch, blue cheese, poppy seed, or vinaigrette.$16.99
Caesar Salad (Large)
Crisp romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar salad.$14.99
House Salad (Large)$12.99
Greek Salad (Large)$14.99
Handhelds
Wraps
Monterey Chicken Wrap
Diced Chicken, Cherry Tomato's, Candied Bacon, Avocado, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Chipolte Ranch. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Fries.$12.99
Chicken Caeser Salad Wrap
Crisp romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar salad dressing wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Fries.$12.99
Greek Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken / Chopped Romaine / Tomato /Cucumber / Red Onion / Feta / Kalamata Olives / Greek Dressing. Served with fries$14.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or Fried Buffalo Chicken / Monterey Jack Cheese / Chopped Romaine / Tomato / Onion / Warm Flour Tortilla. Served with fries$14.99
Sammies
BLT
Crispy, crunchy and salty bacon, fresh, slightly acidic tomatoes, chilled lettuce, on Texas toast, Served with Fries$14.99
Chicken Pesto BLT
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast / Sharp Cheddar / Smoked Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Basil Pesto / Texas Toast. Served with fries$15.99
Junior Turkey Club
Roasted Turkey Breast / Sharp Cheddar / Smoked Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayo/ Texas Toast served with twister fries$13.99
Grilled Beef & Cheese
Pepper Jack, Sharp Cheddar, & American Cheese /Tomato / Hot Roast Beef / Basil Pesto / Grilled Ciabatta Served with fries.$14.99
Roost Ruben
We loaded this Reuben up with all the essentials: toasted rye bread, corned beef, melty Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and homemade Russian dressing. Served with Chips$14.99
Burgers
Smash Burger
2 smashed certified Angus ground chuck patties stacked on a toasted potato bun with American cheese and grilled onions served with crispy fries.$16.99
Hamburger
Nolan Ryan Angus Beef burger is a 1/2-pound burger. Grilled and served on a brioche bun. Includes Fries.$13.99
Sliders (3)
Three juicy mini burgers, each stacked with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, and served on toasted sour dough buns. Big flavor in a small package—perfect for sharing or keeping all to yourself.$7.99
Pizza
Pizzas
BBQ Chicken
Garlic buttered crust, BBQ sauce base, & mozzarella cheese, topped with grilled chicken and red onions.$14.99
BYO Pizza
Wood Fired Baked Pizza dough, San Marzano Style Sauce & Shredded Mozzarella Cheese. Add a la carte toppings with selected meat and veggie options.$12.99
Cheese Pizza
Wood Fired Baked Pizza dough, San Marzano Style Sauce & Shredded Mozzarella Cheese$12.99
Wings
Bone-in Wings
Bone-in Wings
8 crispy bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce accompanied with carrot and celery sticks and ranch or blue cheese. Served with fries.$14.99
All Flats Bone-in Wings
8 crispy bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce accompanied with carrot and celery sticks and ranch or blue cheese. Served with fries.$17.99
All Drums Bone-in Wings
8 crispy bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce accompanied with carrot and celery sticks and ranch or blue cheese. Served with fries.$17.99
Boneless Wings
Dessert
Mississippi Mud Cake
Chocolate brownie cake covered with chocolate mousse, topped with brownie chunks finished off with chocolate ganache and nuts.$8.99OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Eruption Cake
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate cream, nuts, chocolate chips and turtle cheesecake cubes. Finished with chocolate curls, sliced almonds and golden caramel in the center.$8.99
Lemonberry Mascarpone Cake$8.99