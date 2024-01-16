Fair Oaks Roost
Drink Specials
Shot Special
- Green Tea
The perfect balance of lemon and lime, with Irish whiskey and peach schnapps.$5.00
- Hawk Tuah
Check out the viral TikTok of Haliey Welch, aka “Hawk Tuah Girl,”$5.00
- Dirty Monkey Raspberry PB&J
Dirty Monkey Whiskey with Chambord Liqueur If you like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches you will love this shot$5.00
- Jello Shot$3.00
Cocktails
- Afternoon Special
Refreshing cocktail with gin, mint leaves, lemons, strawberry, and rose.$5.00
- Dirty Monkey PB&J
Dirty Monkey Whiskey with Blueberry Red Bull. If you like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches you will love this drink.$8.00
- Frozen Jack & Coke
Jack Daniel's & Coka-Cola$12.00
- Frozen Passion Fruit Paloma
Desert Door Texas Sotol, Grapefruit Passion Fruit, Agave, and Lime.$8.00
- Frozen Spicy Goldrush
Desert Door Texas Sotol, Lemon, Honey and Scrappy's Bitters$8.00
- Gin & Tonic$5.00
- Moscow Mule
Also available with Tropical Ginger Beer & Hibiscus Ginger Beer$7.00
- Bloody Mary
Vodka, tomato juice, and a mix of Roost spices including Worcestershire sauce, hot sauces, limes and pepper$8.00
- Tropical Mimosa
Light and refreshing drink made with orange juice and sparkling wine$8.00
Draft Cocktails
- Cucumber Mint Martini
Vodka, fresh cucumber & mint, lime and simple syrup. Rimmed with tajin chili lime.$13.00
- Cucumber Mint Spritz
Vodka, fresh cucumber & mint, lime, simple syrup, and sprite. Rimmed with tajin chili lime.$13.00
- Ship Wreck
White, spiced, and dark rum. passion fruit, lime, pineapple, orange juice and grenadine. Topped with Kraken black rum.$10.00
- Schooner Margarita
Tequila, triple sec, agave, lime, orange juice, and sour. Served in a schooner with salt, lime & lemon.$13.00
Beer
- Firemans 4
With an ever-drinkable balance of smooth malt and zesty hops, this refreshing blonde is perfect on a hot day or paired with spicy food.$3.50
- Left Hand Stout 16oz$5.00
- Left Hand Stout 22 oz$8.00
- Left Hand Stout 32 oz$11.00
- Martin House Sergeant USA
Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cheesecake Sour with Strawberries and Blueberries. 12% abv$8.00
Wine
- Chicken Run Red Blend
With a deep commitment to the land, the plants and the animals, Chicken Run Wine follows special practices to make sure they produce the healthiest grapes possible. We believe that when you give back to the earth, the earth gives back great wines.$5.00
- Chicken Run Sauvignon Blanc
With a deep commitment to the land, the plants and the animals, Chicken Run Wine follows special practices to make sure they produce the healthiest grapes possible. We believe that when you give back to the earth, the earth gives back great wines.$5.00
- Singing Water Texas Muscat
Fresh and floral, this 100% Texan Muscat is bursting with notes of lychee and honeydew with just the right amount of sweetness.$5.00
Liquor
Starters / Salads / Soups
Starters
- All Time Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, caramelized onions, Bell peppers, Beef or Chicken & served with a side of Guacamole, Sour Cream & Pico.$14.00
- Cowboy Queso
House made Queso Blanco with a scoop of Fresh guacamole & ground beef with a side of warm tortilla chips$14.00
- Deviled Eggs
Ask your server the flavor Dejour.$9.00
- Jalapeno Popper (6)
Crispy fried jalapeno peppers filled with rich creamy cheese filling, served with honey chipotle ranch sauce.$8.00
- Parkway Overload
Deep fried twister fries smothered with queso, sour cream, guacamole & fresh pico de gallo$13.00
- Soft Baked Pretzels
Sea salted Fresh Baked pretzel bites with a side of queso and stone ground mustard$8.00
- Onion Rings
Crispy fried onions served with a house made horseradish sauce.$8.00
- Cheese Sticks (8)
Crispy fried mozzarella cheese served with a house made marinara sauce.$8.00
- Loaded Potato Wedges
Crisp potato wedges loaded with bacon, cheese and drizzled with rich sour cream.$7.00
Salads
- Cobb Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, cucumbers, avocado, bacon, onion, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, blue cheese and your choice of ranch, blue cheese, poppy seed, or vinaigrette.$15.00
- Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar salad.$14.00
- Large House Salad$12.00
- Greek Salad$14.00
Soups
Handhelds
Wraps
- Monterey Chicken Wrap
Diced Chicken, Cherry Tomato's, Candied Bacon, Avocado, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Chipolte Ranch. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips, Tots or Twister Fries.$12.00
- Chicken Caeser Salad Wrap
Crisp romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar salad dressing wrapped in a Flower Tortilla. Served with Chips, Tots or Twister Fries.$12.00
- Greek Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken / Chopped Romaine / Tomato /Cucumber / Red Onion / Feta / Kalamata Olives / Greek Dressing$14.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or Fried Buffalo Chicken / Monterey Jack Cheese / Chopped Romaine / Tomato / Onion / Warm Flour Tortilla$14.00
Sammies
- BLT
Crispy, crunchy and salty bacon, fresh, slightly acidic tomatoes, chilled lettuce, on Texas toast, Served with Tots, Twister Frys or Chips.$12.00
- Chicken Pesto BLT
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast / Sharp Cheddar / Smoked Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Basil Pesto / Texas Toast$14.00
- Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Pepper Jack, Sharp Cheddar, & American Cheese /Tomato / Hot Roast Beef / Basil Pesto / Grilled Ciabatta$12.00
- Junior Turkey Club
Roasted Turkey Breast / Sharp Cheddar / Smoked Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayo/ Texas Toast served with twister fries$13.00
Burgers
- Smash Burger
2 smashed certified Angus Patties Stacked on a toasted potato bun with American cheese and grilled onions served with crispy fries.$16.00
- Hamburger
This burger is 1/2-pound burger made with all-natural USDA Choice Beef Chuck. Grilled and served on a brioche bun. Includes Tots, Twister Frys or Chips.$12.00