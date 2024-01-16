Fair Oaks Roost
Salads & Starters
Starters
- All Time Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, caramelized onions, Bell peppers, Beef or Chicken & served with a side of Guacamole, Sour Cream & Pico.$14.00
- Cowboy Queso
House made Queso Blanco with a scoop of Fresh guacamole & ground beef with a side of warm tortilla chips$14.00
- Parkway Overload Twisters
Oven Baked twister fries smothered with queso, sour cream, guacamole & fresh pico de gallo$13.00
- Soft Baked Pretzels
Sea salted Fresh Baked pretzel bites with a side of queso and stone ground mustard$9.00
- Deviled Eggs$9.00
Salads
Wings
Bone-in Wings
Boneless Wings
Drink Specials
Shot Special
Merch
Shirts
Hats
Mugs
Koozies
Shot Glasses
Handle Mugs
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Add Salad
Food Mods
Add Pizza Toppings
Please select up to 4
No
Pizza Sauce
Please select up to 1
Pizza Cheese
Please select up to 1
Fair Oaks Roost Location and Hours
(210) 233-8443
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM