Fair Oaks Roost
Salads & Starters
Starters
- All Time Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, caramelized onions, Bell peppers, Beef or Chicken & served with a side of Guacamole, Sour Cream & Pico.$14.00
- Cowboy Queso
House made Queso Blanco with a scoop of Fresh guacamole & ground beef with a side of warm tortilla chips$14.00
- Parkway Overload Twisters
Oven Baked twister fries smothered with queso, sour cream, guacamole & fresh pico de gallo$13.00
- Soft Baked Pretzels
Sea salted Fresh Baked pretzel bites with a side of queso and stone ground mustard$9.00
- Deviled Eggs$9.00
Salads
Wings
Bone-in Wings
Boneless Wings
Drink Specials
Shot Special
Merch
Shirts
Hats
Mugs
Koozies
Shot Glasses
Handle Mugs
Apple Cobbler
Dessert Add Ons
Dessert Mods
Fair Oaks Roost Location and Hours
(210) 233-8443
Open now • Closes at 12AM