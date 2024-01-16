Fair Oaks Roost
Featured
- Coors/Howler Head Combo
UFC's Dana White's Straight Bourbon Whiskey with Natural Banana Flavor, Served with a Yellow Belly.$7.00
- Old Forster Barrel Aged Old Fashion
Old Forster barrel aged in house, angostura bitters, orange peel and a black cherry. Super smooth with just the right sweetness.$10.00
- Pabst Blue Ribbon 16 oz & Bloody Mary 16 oz
16 oz Pabst Blue Ribbon with a 16oz Bloody Mary$10.00
- Woodford Barrel Aged Old Fashioned
Woodford Reserve barrel aged in house, angostura bitters, orange peel and a black cherry. Super smooth with just the right sweetness.$15.00
- Roost Holiday Rum Old Fashioned
Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum Infused with Star Anise, Cloves, Cinnamon, Fennel, and Pepper, mixed with Black Cherrie Syrup and Angostura Betters.$12.00
Starters / Salads / Soups
Starters
- All Time Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, caramelized onions, Bell peppers, beef or chicken & served with a side of Guacamole, Sour Cream & Pico.$14.99
- Cheese Sticks (8)
Crispy fried mozzarella cheese served with a house made marinara sauce.$8.99
- Cowboy Queso
House made Queso Blanco with a scoop of Fresh guacamole & ground beef with a side of warm tortilla chips$14.99
- Deviled Eggs
Ask your server the flavor Dejour.$9.99
- Jalapeno Popper (6)
Crispy fried jalapeno peppers filled with rich creamy cheese filling, served with honey chipotle ranch sauce.$8.99
- Loaded Potato Wedges
Crisp potato wedges loaded with bacon, cheese and drizzled with rich sour cream.$7.99
- Onion Rings
Crispy fried onions served with a house made horseradish sauce.$8.99
- Parkway Overload
Deep fried twister fries smothered with queso, sour cream, guacamole & fresh pico de gallo$13.99
- Pickle Wedges$6.99
- Soft Baked Pretzels
Sea salted Fresh Baked pretzel bites with a side of queso and stone ground mustard$8.99
Salads
- Cobb Salad (Large)
Chopped romaine lettuce, cucumbers, avocado, bacon, onion, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, blue cheese and your choice of ranch, blue cheese, poppy seed, or vinaigrette.$15.99
- Caesar Salad (Large)
Crisp romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar salad.$14.99
- House Salad (Large)$12.99
- Greek Salad (Large)$14.99
Soups
Handhelds
Wraps
- Monterey Chicken Wrap
Diced Chicken, Cherry Tomato's, Candied Bacon, Avocado, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Chipolte Ranch. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips, Tots or Twister Fries.$12.99
- Chicken Caeser Salad Wrap
Crisp romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar salad dressing wrapped in a Flower Tortilla. Served with Chips, Tots or Twister Fries.$12.99
- Greek Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken / Chopped Romaine / Tomato /Cucumber / Red Onion / Feta / Kalamata Olives / Greek Dressing$14.99
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or Fried Buffalo Chicken / Monterey Jack Cheese / Chopped Romaine / Tomato / Onion / Warm Flour Tortilla$14.99
Sammies
- BLT
Crispy, crunchy and salty bacon, fresh, slightly acidic tomatoes, chilled lettuce, on Texas toast, Served with Tots, Twister Frys or Chips.$12.99
- Chicken Pesto BLT
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast / Sharp Cheddar / Smoked Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Basil Pesto / Texas Toast$14.99
- Junior Turkey Club
Roasted Turkey Breast / Sharp Cheddar / Smoked Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayo/ Texas Toast served with twister fries$13.99
- Ultimate Beef Grilled Cheese
Pepper Jack, Sharp Cheddar, & American Cheese /Tomato / Hot Roast Beef / Basil Pesto / Grilled Ciabatta$12.99
- Roost Ruben
We loaded this Reuben up with all the essentials: toasted rye bread, corned beef, melty Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and homemade Russian dressing.$12.99
Burgers
- Smash Burger
2 smashed certified Angus ground chuck patties stacked on a toasted potato bun with American cheese and grilled onions served with crispy fries or tots.$16.99
- Hamburger
Nolan Ryan Angus Beef burger is a 1/2-pound burger. Grilled and served on a brioche bun. Includes Tots, Twister Frys or Chips.$12.99
- Sliders (3)$9.99
Pizza
Pizzas
- BBQ Chicken
Garlic buttered crust, BBQ sauce base, & mozzarella cheese, topped with grilled chicken and red onions.$14.99
- BYO Pizza
Wood Fired Baked Pizza dough, San Marzano Style Sauce & Shredded Mozzarella Cheese. Add a la carte toppings with selected meat and veggie options.$12.99
- Cheese Pizza
Wood Fired Baked Pizza dough, San Marzano Style Sauce & Shredded Mozzarella Cheese$12.99
Wings
Bone-in Wings
Boneless Wings
Dessert
- Mississippi Mud Cake
Chocolate brownie cake covered with chocolate mousse, topped with brownie chunks finished off with chocolate ganache and nuts.$8.99OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Eruption Cake
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate cream, nuts, chocolate chips and turtle cheesecake cubes. Finished with chocolate curls, sliced almonds and golden caramel in the center.$8.99OUT OF STOCK
- Lemonberry Mascarpone Cake$8.99
12oz. NY STRIP Steak
12 oz New York Strip grilled to perfection, served with a large baked potato & salad.