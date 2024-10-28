Skip to Main content
Fair Oaks Roost
0
Online Ordering
Home
/
BLT
BLT
$0
Sides
Select...
Egg Options
Please select up to 1
Select...
Toppings
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Crispy, crunchy and salty bacon, fresh, slightly acidic tomatoes, chilled lettuce, on Texas toast, Served with Fries
Fair Oaks Roost Location and Hours
(210) 233-8443
9091 Fair Oaks Parkway #201, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX 78015
Closed
•
Opens Thursday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement