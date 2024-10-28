Skip to Main content
Fair Oaks Roost
0
Online Ordering
Home
/
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$0
Chicken Style
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Sides
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Grilled or Fried Buffalo Chicken / Monterey Jack Cheese / Chopped Romaine / Tomato / Onion / Warm Flour Tortilla. Served with fries
Fair Oaks Roost Location and Hours
(210) 233-8443
9091 Fair Oaks Parkway #201, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX 78015
Closed
•
Opens Thursday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement